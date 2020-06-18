All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 12 Palagonia Aisle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
12 Palagonia Aisle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:35 AM

12 Palagonia Aisle

12 Palagonia Aisle · (949) 232-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12 Palagonia Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1498 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled! Freshly painted, new floors, upgraded kitchen counters, new stainless steel kitchen sink, range stove, dishwasher and all new bathrooms. Beautiful Detached Condo located in the gated community of Corte Bella in Westpark. This is a Multi-Level units. Enjoy European living style community with European architectures, Italian statues, fountains, and beautiful landscaping. Total of 3 bedrooms (2 Suites on top floor and 1 bedroom with powder room bottom floor). Gourmet kitchen with island. Immaculate living room and a den at mid floor. Private cozy backyard. Attached 2 cars garage. ** No Pets. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator not included. **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Palagonia Aisle have any available units?
12 Palagonia Aisle has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Palagonia Aisle have?
Some of 12 Palagonia Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Palagonia Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
12 Palagonia Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Palagonia Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 12 Palagonia Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Palagonia Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 12 Palagonia Aisle does offer parking.
Does 12 Palagonia Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Palagonia Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Palagonia Aisle have a pool?
No, 12 Palagonia Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 12 Palagonia Aisle have accessible units?
No, 12 Palagonia Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Palagonia Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Palagonia Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Palagonia Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Palagonia Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Palagonia Aisle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity