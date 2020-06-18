12 Palagonia Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled! Freshly painted, new floors, upgraded kitchen counters, new stainless steel kitchen sink, range stove, dishwasher and all new bathrooms. Beautiful Detached Condo located in the gated community of Corte Bella in Westpark. This is a Multi-Level units. Enjoy European living style community with European architectures, Italian statues, fountains, and beautiful landscaping. Total of 3 bedrooms (2 Suites on top floor and 1 bedroom with powder room bottom floor). Gourmet kitchen with island. Immaculate living room and a den at mid floor. Private cozy backyard. Attached 2 cars garage. ** No Pets. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator not included. **