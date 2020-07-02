All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 7 2020

12 Nuevo

12 Nuevo · No Longer Available
Location

12 Nuevo, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A well located townhome with view across the golf course. This home is on one level, with just steps down to the entry.
Close of all of Irvine's many amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Nuevo have any available units?
12 Nuevo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 12 Nuevo currently offering any rent specials?
12 Nuevo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Nuevo pet-friendly?
No, 12 Nuevo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Nuevo offer parking?
Yes, 12 Nuevo offers parking.
Does 12 Nuevo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Nuevo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Nuevo have a pool?
No, 12 Nuevo does not have a pool.
Does 12 Nuevo have accessible units?
No, 12 Nuevo does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Nuevo have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Nuevo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Nuevo have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Nuevo does not have units with air conditioning.

