Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Lovely executive home in prestigious Park Place. Four large bedrooms, Master bedroom features en suite Master Bath with brand new clear glass shower door and Dressing Area. Gourmet kitchen with new Granite Counters and Garden Window. Elegant living and Dining Rooms.Brand new paint, brand new carpet. Indoor Laundry Room. New vinyl windows, new slider and window covers have just been installed. All neutral light colors throughout. The family room with fireplace overlooks the gorgeous oversized back yard. Home has been freshly painted and new carpets installed downstairs. Beautiful landscape in front and rear yards grace this marvelous home nestled in a resort-like setting with Association Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Tennis, Volley Ball, Tot Lot, Baby Pool, Barbecues and vast stretches of greenbelts.