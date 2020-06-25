All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 15 2019

12 Ninos

12 Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

12 Ninos, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely executive home in prestigious Park Place. Four large bedrooms, Master bedroom features en suite Master Bath with brand new clear glass shower door and Dressing Area. Gourmet kitchen with new Granite Counters and Garden Window. Elegant living and Dining Rooms.Brand new paint, brand new carpet. Indoor Laundry Room. New vinyl windows, new slider and window covers have just been installed. All neutral light colors throughout. The family room with fireplace overlooks the gorgeous oversized back yard. Home has been freshly painted and new carpets installed downstairs. Beautiful landscape in front and rear yards grace this marvelous home nestled in a resort-like setting with Association Pool, Spa, Clubhouse, Tennis, Volley Ball, Tot Lot, Baby Pool, Barbecues and vast stretches of greenbelts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Ninos have any available units?
12 Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Ninos have?
Some of 12 Ninos's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
12 Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Ninos pet-friendly?
No, 12 Ninos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Ninos offer parking?
No, 12 Ninos does not offer parking.
Does 12 Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Ninos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Ninos have a pool?
Yes, 12 Ninos has a pool.
Does 12 Ninos have accessible units?
No, 12 Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Ninos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Ninos has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Ninos have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Ninos does not have units with air conditioning.
