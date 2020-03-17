Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities accessible pool tennis court volleyball court

Come on in & Welcome to this highly sought after Model B-Belden single level home in Willow Creek at Woodbridge. Tucked away in a very quiet cul de sac, this beautiful home has been meticulously maintained & will surpass your expectations when it comes to cleanliness. As you walk up, you'll fall in love with the herringbone brick entry & lush tropical landscape that encompasses the entire home, giving you that feeling of blissful serenity. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open & spacious living room with a fireplace to keep you warm on those cold winter nights. Boasting 1,452 sq.ft. of comfortable living space, which includes a large kitchen, a formal dining room & 2 over-sized bedrooms, you'll find yourself never wanting to leave. In addition, there's a large den that is perfect for your home office or can be used as a very comfortable guest / 3rd bedroom. Did I mention the very private & tranquil atrium that's accessible from the kitchen, living room & master bedroom? I can't think of a more perfect place to have your morning coffee & plan your days activities with clarity. If you must leave, the amenities that Woodbridge has to offer is second to none & community activities for the entire family abound. With 2 lakes, beach clubs, pools & spas, tennis & volleyball courts, you will not want to wait another minute to call 12 Foxglen, HOME!