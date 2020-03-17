All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
12 Foxglen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:43 PM

12 Foxglen

12 Foxglen · (949) 204-0041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 Foxglen, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Come on in & Welcome to this highly sought after Model B-Belden single level home in Willow Creek at Woodbridge. Tucked away in a very quiet cul de sac, this beautiful home has been meticulously maintained & will surpass your expectations when it comes to cleanliness. As you walk up, you'll fall in love with the herringbone brick entry & lush tropical landscape that encompasses the entire home, giving you that feeling of blissful serenity. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by an open & spacious living room with a fireplace to keep you warm on those cold winter nights. Boasting 1,452 sq.ft. of comfortable living space, which includes a large kitchen, a formal dining room & 2 over-sized bedrooms, you'll find yourself never wanting to leave. In addition, there's a large den that is perfect for your home office or can be used as a very comfortable guest / 3rd bedroom. Did I mention the very private & tranquil atrium that's accessible from the kitchen, living room & master bedroom? I can't think of a more perfect place to have your morning coffee & plan your days activities with clarity. If you must leave, the amenities that Woodbridge has to offer is second to none & community activities for the entire family abound. With 2 lakes, beach clubs, pools & spas, tennis & volleyball courts, you will not want to wait another minute to call 12 Foxglen, HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Foxglen have any available units?
12 Foxglen has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Foxglen have?
Some of 12 Foxglen's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Foxglen currently offering any rent specials?
12 Foxglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Foxglen pet-friendly?
No, 12 Foxglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Foxglen offer parking?
No, 12 Foxglen does not offer parking.
Does 12 Foxglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Foxglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Foxglen have a pool?
Yes, 12 Foxglen has a pool.
Does 12 Foxglen have accessible units?
Yes, 12 Foxglen has accessible units.
Does 12 Foxglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Foxglen has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Foxglen have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Foxglen does not have units with air conditioning.
