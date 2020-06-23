Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful upgraded with Travertine and Mahogany Wood Floors, 4th Bedroom is Large Open Loft that can be used as Bonus Room/ Office/ Den. One house from Lake! End Unit. Totally remodeled with many upgrades; All New Kitchen- New Gas Stove, Granite Countertops in kitchen, Travertine floors, large breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Living Room. All bathrooms have been remodeled with Travertine, Crema Marfil, Newer sinks, Newer faucets, Newer shower Enclosure. Dual paned windows, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Spacious Family Room with Stone Custom Fireplace wired for wall mounted TV. Customized Oversized Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom. 2 Car Attached Garage with direct access, plenty of storage cabinets and washer and dryer hook ups. Walk to Lake, Pools and Park!