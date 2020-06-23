All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 12 E Yale.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
12 E Yale
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

12 E Yale

12 East Yale Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

12 East Yale Loop, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful upgraded with Travertine and Mahogany Wood Floors, 4th Bedroom is Large Open Loft that can be used as Bonus Room/ Office/ Den. One house from Lake! End Unit. Totally remodeled with many upgrades; All New Kitchen- New Gas Stove, Granite Countertops in kitchen, Travertine floors, large breakfast area. Formal Dining Room and Living Room. All bathrooms have been remodeled with Travertine, Crema Marfil, Newer sinks, Newer faucets, Newer shower Enclosure. Dual paned windows, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Spacious Family Room with Stone Custom Fireplace wired for wall mounted TV. Customized Oversized Walk In Closet in Master Bedroom. 2 Car Attached Garage with direct access, plenty of storage cabinets and washer and dryer hook ups. Walk to Lake, Pools and Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 E Yale have any available units?
12 E Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 E Yale have?
Some of 12 E Yale's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 E Yale currently offering any rent specials?
12 E Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 E Yale pet-friendly?
No, 12 E Yale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 E Yale offer parking?
Yes, 12 E Yale offers parking.
Does 12 E Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 E Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 E Yale have a pool?
Yes, 12 E Yale has a pool.
Does 12 E Yale have accessible units?
No, 12 E Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 12 E Yale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 E Yale has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 E Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 E Yale does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology