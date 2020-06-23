12 Bridgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

This home truly epitomizes LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, ideally located in the Crossing tract of Woodbridge LITERALLY steps from the community pool AND North Lake Beach Club and walking path. Enjoy the the North Lake Beach Club, lagoon, swimming or daily walks around the North Lake. These home just do not hit the market. A single story charmer sitting on a corner lot, this home features new laminate flooring and the owner has added a room off the living area which can be a private office or the 3rd bedroom (no closet) looking out onto the private and quaint wood deck. Other features include vaulted ceilings in the living area, gas fireplace, 2 sliders that lead out to the quaint back yard that includes a wood deck perfect for outdoor CA living, a large master suite, mirrored wardrobe, crowned molding, ceiling fans, 6-panel doors, Viking gas range/stove/hood and much more. The 2-car detached garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator included! A true gem! Enjoy everything Woodbridge has to offer with dozens of swimming pools, walking trails, tennis courts and is centrally located in the heart of Irvine close to shopping, dining and entertainment.