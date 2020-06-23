All apartments in Irvine
12 Bridgewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Bridgewood

12 Bridgewood · No Longer Available
Location

12 Bridgewood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
This home truly epitomizes LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, ideally located in the Crossing tract of Woodbridge LITERALLY steps from the community pool AND North Lake Beach Club and walking path. Enjoy the the North Lake Beach Club, lagoon, swimming or daily walks around the North Lake. These home just do not hit the market. A single story charmer sitting on a corner lot, this home features new laminate flooring and the owner has added a room off the living area which can be a private office or the 3rd bedroom (no closet) looking out onto the private and quaint wood deck. Other features include vaulted ceilings in the living area, gas fireplace, 2 sliders that lead out to the quaint back yard that includes a wood deck perfect for outdoor CA living, a large master suite, mirrored wardrobe, crowned molding, ceiling fans, 6-panel doors, Viking gas range/stove/hood and much more. The 2-car detached garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator included! A true gem! Enjoy everything Woodbridge has to offer with dozens of swimming pools, walking trails, tennis courts and is centrally located in the heart of Irvine close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Bridgewood have any available units?
12 Bridgewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 12 Bridgewood have?
Some of 12 Bridgewood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Bridgewood currently offering any rent specials?
12 Bridgewood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Bridgewood pet-friendly?
No, 12 Bridgewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 12 Bridgewood offer parking?
Yes, 12 Bridgewood does offer parking.
Does 12 Bridgewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Bridgewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Bridgewood have a pool?
Yes, 12 Bridgewood has a pool.
Does 12 Bridgewood have accessible units?
No, 12 Bridgewood does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Bridgewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Bridgewood has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Bridgewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Bridgewood does not have units with air conditioning.
