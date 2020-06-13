All apartments in Irvine
119 Catalonia
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 AM

119 Catalonia

119 Catalonia · No Longer Available
Location

119 Catalonia, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***VERY SPACIOUS BACKYARD***Exclusive, newer & upgraded home located in the desirable Portola Springs community, the backyard is very spacious. The house has over $180K+ in upgrades including hardwood floors, rich dark wood cabinets, Caesarstone counter tops, archway entries, LED lighting, garage cabinets and epoxied floors, custom landscape, slate driveway. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Entrance has beautiful vaulted ceilings, lead to the gourmet kitchen, dining room, and great room. The upstairs loft is so great for family enjoyment together. Professional and Custom Landscaping. Excellent and Award winning IUSD School district! Shopping, entertainment, and dining are are close by. You will fall in love with this beauty home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Catalonia have any available units?
119 Catalonia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 119 Catalonia currently offering any rent specials?
119 Catalonia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Catalonia pet-friendly?
No, 119 Catalonia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 119 Catalonia offer parking?
Yes, 119 Catalonia offers parking.
Does 119 Catalonia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Catalonia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Catalonia have a pool?
No, 119 Catalonia does not have a pool.
Does 119 Catalonia have accessible units?
No, 119 Catalonia does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Catalonia have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Catalonia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Catalonia have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Catalonia does not have units with air conditioning.
