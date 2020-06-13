119 Catalonia

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

***VERY SPACIOUS BACKYARD***Exclusive, newer & upgraded home located in the desirable Portola Springs community, the backyard is very spacious. The house has over $180K+ in upgrades including hardwood floors, rich dark wood cabinets, Caesarstone counter tops, archway entries, LED lighting, garage cabinets and epoxied floors, custom landscape, slate driveway. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Entrance has beautiful vaulted ceilings, lead to the gourmet kitchen, dining room, and great room. The upstairs loft is so great for family enjoyment together. Professional and Custom Landscaping. Excellent and Award winning IUSD School district! Shopping, entertainment, and dining are are close by. You will fall in love with this beauty home!