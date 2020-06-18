118 NIGHTHAWK

Amenities

Rare opportunity for a newer Woodbridge Reserve Home by Standard Pacific. A great location, 'Inside the Loop' that backs up to a park on a quiet cul-de-sac, very private. Custom paint colors, newer carpets, and lush, professionally landscaped Front and Back Yards, complete with artistic circular planters. Double Door Entry leads into Living Room with soaring ceilings and Marble Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets, under Cabinet Lights and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen also opens to the Family Room with a cozy Fireplace and onto beautiful Backyard. Dramatic Curved Staircase leads to the upstairs. Luxurious Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bathroom featuring Spa-Like Tub, Oversized Shower with Seat, Vanity and Walk-In Closet outfitted with a Closet Organizer. Large secondary Bedrooms and even a Bonus Room. Shows very light and bright. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Ammenities: Two Lakes, Pools, Tennis Court, Park, and Lagoon.