Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 NIGHTHAWK

118 Nighthawk · No Longer Available
Location

118 Nighthawk, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Rare opportunity for a newer Woodbridge Reserve Home by Standard Pacific. A great location, 'Inside the Loop' that backs up to a park on a quiet cul-de-sac, very private. Custom paint colors, newer carpets, and lush, professionally landscaped Front and Back Yards, complete with artistic circular planters. Double Door Entry leads into Living Room with soaring ceilings and Marble Fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen with plenty of Cabinets, under Cabinet Lights and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen also opens to the Family Room with a cozy Fireplace and onto beautiful Backyard. Dramatic Curved Staircase leads to the upstairs. Luxurious Master Bedroom Suite with Master Bathroom featuring Spa-Like Tub, Oversized Shower with Seat, Vanity and Walk-In Closet outfitted with a Closet Organizer. Large secondary Bedrooms and even a Bonus Room. Shows very light and bright. Enjoy all the Woodbridge Ammenities: Two Lakes, Pools, Tennis Court, Park, and Lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 NIGHTHAWK have any available units?
118 NIGHTHAWK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 118 NIGHTHAWK have?
Some of 118 NIGHTHAWK's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 NIGHTHAWK currently offering any rent specials?
118 NIGHTHAWK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 NIGHTHAWK pet-friendly?
No, 118 NIGHTHAWK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 118 NIGHTHAWK offer parking?
Yes, 118 NIGHTHAWK does offer parking.
Does 118 NIGHTHAWK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 NIGHTHAWK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 NIGHTHAWK have a pool?
Yes, 118 NIGHTHAWK has a pool.
Does 118 NIGHTHAWK have accessible units?
No, 118 NIGHTHAWK does not have accessible units.
Does 118 NIGHTHAWK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 NIGHTHAWK has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 NIGHTHAWK have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 NIGHTHAWK does not have units with air conditioning.
