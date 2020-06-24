All apartments in Irvine
117 Tallowood

117 Tallowood · No Longer Available
Location

117 Tallowood, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
key fob access
new construction
Welcome Home! your search is over! This is a new 2016 Built townhouse in the beautiful community of Cypress Village of Irvine. It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This lovely home offers many upgrades such as Tile flooring Downstairs and in all bathrooms, upgraded carpet, Upgraded kitchen with walk in Pantry, Recessed lighting throughout and a nice and cozy Courtyard, It offers the view of the neighborhood and it has an attached 2 car garage with keyless entry and many more. Refrigerator and Washer And Dryer is included!!
Below is the more elaboration and description of the units from the Builder's Website:
"Visually stunning Italian and Spanish style exterior architecture Gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliance package in black featuring a 30" free standing range with 5 sealed burners, microwave hood combo and dishwasher. Contemporary cabinets and walk-in pantry with oversized island in White Thermafoil and stunning solid surface Quartz counter tops Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet, separate stall shower with 6" x 6' white matte tile surround, clear glass enclosure and dual vanity Secondary bedrooms offer room to grow. kitchen, baths, and laundry with plush carpet at living areas and bedrooms, Private and charming courtyard." Must see to appreciate!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Tallowood have any available units?
117 Tallowood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Tallowood have?
Some of 117 Tallowood's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Tallowood currently offering any rent specials?
117 Tallowood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Tallowood pet-friendly?
No, 117 Tallowood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Tallowood offer parking?
Yes, 117 Tallowood offers parking.
Does 117 Tallowood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Tallowood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Tallowood have a pool?
No, 117 Tallowood does not have a pool.
Does 117 Tallowood have accessible units?
No, 117 Tallowood does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Tallowood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Tallowood has units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Tallowood have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Tallowood does not have units with air conditioning.

