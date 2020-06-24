117 Tallowood

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage key fob access new construction

Welcome Home! your search is over! This is a new 2016 Built townhouse in the beautiful community of Cypress Village of Irvine. It offers 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This lovely home offers many upgrades such as Tile flooring Downstairs and in all bathrooms, upgraded carpet, Upgraded kitchen with walk in Pantry, Recessed lighting throughout and a nice and cozy Courtyard, It offers the view of the neighborhood and it has an attached 2 car garage with keyless entry and many more. Refrigerator and Washer And Dryer is included!!

Below is the more elaboration and description of the units from the Builder's Website:

"Visually stunning Italian and Spanish style exterior architecture Gourmet kitchen with Bosch appliance package in black featuring a 30" free standing range with 5 sealed burners, microwave hood combo and dishwasher. Contemporary cabinets and walk-in pantry with oversized island in White Thermafoil and stunning solid surface Quartz counter tops Luxurious master suite with spacious walk-in closet, separate stall shower with 6" x 6' white matte tile surround, clear glass enclosure and dual vanity Secondary bedrooms offer room to grow. kitchen, baths, and laundry with plush carpet at living areas and bedrooms, Private and charming courtyard." Must see to appreciate!!