117 Hitching Post

Amenities

Lots of upgrade in the property, with higher level of standard than model home, beautiful house in a newly built community with 2 Olympic size swimming Pools and nice SPA, this home is located at Eastwood Village included lots of kids playground, Tennis court, Basketball court and a huge Soccer court, there is also a Baseball court in the community. Just steps away to the Elementary School, Beautiful home located at great school district with 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, every bedroom has it's own bathroom. Huge family and living room Beautiful kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinetry, large island with cabinet and breakfast counter. French door opens to private over sized backyard, formal living room and dining room. Walking distance to award winning Irvine schools, including Northwood High School. Walk to resort style association amenities, trail, parks and shopping etc. Please don't miss this great opportunity.