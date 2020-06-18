All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 117 Hitching Post.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
117 Hitching Post
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

117 Hitching Post

117 Hitching Post · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

117 Hitching Post, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3017 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Lots of upgrade in the property, with higher level of standard than model home, beautiful house in a newly built community with 2 Olympic size swimming Pools and nice SPA, this home is located at Eastwood Village included lots of kids playground, Tennis court, Basketball court and a huge Soccer court, there is also a Baseball court in the community. Just steps away to the Elementary School, Beautiful home located at great school district with 4 bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms, every bedroom has it's own bathroom. Huge family and living room Beautiful kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinetry, large island with cabinet and breakfast counter. French door opens to private over sized backyard, formal living room and dining room. Walking distance to award winning Irvine schools, including Northwood High School. Walk to resort style association amenities, trail, parks and shopping etc. Please don't miss this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Hitching Post have any available units?
117 Hitching Post has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 117 Hitching Post have?
Some of 117 Hitching Post's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Hitching Post currently offering any rent specials?
117 Hitching Post isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Hitching Post pet-friendly?
No, 117 Hitching Post is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Hitching Post offer parking?
No, 117 Hitching Post does not offer parking.
Does 117 Hitching Post have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Hitching Post does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Hitching Post have a pool?
Yes, 117 Hitching Post has a pool.
Does 117 Hitching Post have accessible units?
No, 117 Hitching Post does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Hitching Post have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Hitching Post does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Hitching Post have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Hitching Post does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 117 Hitching Post?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity