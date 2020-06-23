116 Doverwood

Amenities
Fully furnished! This most popular floor plan features 4 bedrooms( one bedroom downstair) + 4 bath . security alarm system installed; Living room and Kitchen face South-East. Ample natural sunshine every day! Beautiful Hardwood & Upgraded cabinets throughout; Designer's choice of Customized upgraded carpets upstairs; wood flooring downstairs; Two tone paint, Customer window drapes. wood shutters;Recessed Lights; Spacious living area w/cozy FIREPLACE; Huge kitchen w/granite counter-top; Customized tile full backsplash; Comfortable size center island w/ breakfast nook bar; Kitchen Aid appliances & big walk-in pantry; WINE COOLER installed; every room has en-suite bathroom; Master bedroom w/large walk-in closet; beautiful master bathroom w/comfortable tub; Silver Gray Semi-Gloss Professional Floor Coating in attached 2 car-Garage. A few steps away from award winning Stonegate Elementary School, Park, Playground and Swimming pools. The community amenities include seven parks, soccer field, basketball court, four tennis court, barbecue/picnic areas. PLEASE CHECK 3D WALK THROUGH TOUR FOR DETAIL