Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

116 Doverwood

116 Doverwood · No Longer Available
Location

116 Doverwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Fully furnished! This most popular floor plan features 4 bedrooms( one bedroom downstair) + 4 bath . security alarm system installed; Living room and Kitchen face South-East. Ample natural sunshine every day! Beautiful Hardwood & Upgraded cabinets throughout; Designer's choice of Customized upgraded carpets upstairs; wood flooring downstairs; Two tone paint, Customer window drapes. wood shutters;Recessed Lights; Spacious living area w/cozy FIREPLACE; Huge kitchen w/granite counter-top; Customized tile full backsplash; Comfortable size center island w/ breakfast nook bar; Kitchen Aid appliances & big walk-in pantry; WINE COOLER installed; every room has en-suite bathroom; Master bedroom w/large walk-in closet; beautiful master bathroom w/comfortable tub; Silver Gray Semi-Gloss Professional Floor Coating in attached 2 car-Garage. A few steps away from award winning Stonegate Elementary School, Park, Playground and Swimming pools. The community amenities include seven parks, soccer field, basketball court, four tennis court, barbecue/picnic areas. PLEASE CHECK 3D WALK THROUGH TOUR FOR DETAIL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Doverwood have any available units?
116 Doverwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 116 Doverwood have?
Some of 116 Doverwood's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Doverwood currently offering any rent specials?
116 Doverwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Doverwood pet-friendly?
No, 116 Doverwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 116 Doverwood offer parking?
Yes, 116 Doverwood offers parking.
Does 116 Doverwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Doverwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Doverwood have a pool?
Yes, 116 Doverwood has a pool.
Does 116 Doverwood have accessible units?
No, 116 Doverwood does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Doverwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Doverwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Doverwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Doverwood does not have units with air conditioning.

