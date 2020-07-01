115 Jadestone

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Gorgeous Turtle Ridge Townhome - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom plus a 2 car side by side garage. Enjoy a light filled family room with tons of windows and a cozy fireplace that opens to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features warm wood cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs is complete with Master bedroom suite including walk in closet and generous sized master bathroom with dual vanities. Secondary bedroom and full bathroom and convenient upstairs laundry complete the top level. Turtle Ridge Community amenities include pool, spa, hiking trails, Las Lomas Park, and award winning Irvine Unified School District.