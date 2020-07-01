All apartments in Irvine
115 Jadestone · No Longer Available
Location

115 Jadestone, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Turtle Ridge Townhome - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom plus a 2 car side by side garage. Enjoy a light filled family room with tons of windows and a cozy fireplace that opens to the dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features warm wood cabinets and granite countertops. Upstairs is complete with Master bedroom suite including walk in closet and generous sized master bathroom with dual vanities. Secondary bedroom and full bathroom and convenient upstairs laundry complete the top level. Turtle Ridge Community amenities include pool, spa, hiking trails, Las Lomas Park, and award winning Irvine Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Jadestone have any available units?
115 Jadestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Jadestone have?
Some of 115 Jadestone's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Jadestone currently offering any rent specials?
115 Jadestone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Jadestone pet-friendly?
No, 115 Jadestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Jadestone offer parking?
Yes, 115 Jadestone offers parking.
Does 115 Jadestone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Jadestone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Jadestone have a pool?
Yes, 115 Jadestone has a pool.
Does 115 Jadestone have accessible units?
No, 115 Jadestone does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Jadestone have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Jadestone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Jadestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Jadestone does not have units with air conditioning.
