Amenities

new construction

Unit Amenities Property Amenities new construction

Luxury Meets Value in Irvine. Boasting a central location within the established Village of Portola Springs, these thoughtfully designed four-bedroom homes inspired by Santa Barbara styles feature desirable first-floor bedroom suites, chef-caliber kitchens, and private outdoor yards. Portola Springs offers prestigious schools, resort-style recreation, and easy access to Woodbury Town Center, Irvine Spectrum and I-5 and I-405 Freeways from these homes in Irvine, CA. Own drive way Luxury Condo house.