Irvine, CA
115 Calderon
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

115 Calderon

115 Calderon · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

115 Calderon, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This well designed, newer construction home is perfectly situated in the gorgeous community of Beacon Park. Encompassing 5 bedrooms, a large master suite with walk-in closet, 5.5 baths and nearly 4,600 square feet of living space with many upgrades throughout. A great floor plan with a spacious main level family room and kitchen detailed with designer hardwood flooring, a show stopping marble fireplace, white shutters and sliding doors for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. The Chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, with granite countertops, custom white cabinetry and marble tiled backsplash. This light and bright kitchen opens to the perfectly landscaped, large, private backyard with dining area, great for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Residents of Beacon Park may enjoy many great amenities including resort style swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, bike trails and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Calderon have any available units?
115 Calderon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Calderon have?
Some of 115 Calderon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Calderon currently offering any rent specials?
115 Calderon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Calderon pet-friendly?
No, 115 Calderon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Calderon offer parking?
Yes, 115 Calderon offers parking.
Does 115 Calderon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Calderon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Calderon have a pool?
Yes, 115 Calderon has a pool.
Does 115 Calderon have accessible units?
No, 115 Calderon does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Calderon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Calderon has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Calderon have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Calderon does not have units with air conditioning.
