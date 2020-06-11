115 Calderon

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

This well designed, newer construction home is perfectly situated in the gorgeous community of Beacon Park. Encompassing 5 bedrooms, a large master suite with walk-in closet, 5.5 baths and nearly 4,600 square feet of living space with many upgrades throughout. A great floor plan with a spacious main level family room and kitchen detailed with designer hardwood flooring, a show stopping marble fireplace, white shutters and sliding doors for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience. The Chef’s kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, with granite countertops, custom white cabinetry and marble tiled backsplash. This light and bright kitchen opens to the perfectly landscaped, large, private backyard with dining area, great for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Residents of Beacon Park may enjoy many great amenities including resort style swimming pools, spas, clubhouses, bike trails and tennis courts.