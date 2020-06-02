114 Annuals

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Newest Cypress Village End unit, Fully furnished 3 bedroom plus loft / 3.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Bright and airy, wood shutters, wood floor throughout downstairs. tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. 5 burner cook top. stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Separate shower and bathtub in the master bathroom, walk-in closet. The homeowner association has 4 community parks, a junior Olympic size swimming pool, lap pool, children’s wading pool and picnic areas with BBQ,. The elementary school and junior high school are in the community. Close to the following shopping center: The Cypress Shopping Center, Woodbury Town Center and the Spectrum Shopping Center and 99 Ranch Market which provide a large number of shops, restaurants, grocery stores and entertainments. Just come and see !!!