All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 114 Annuals.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
114 Annuals
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

114 Annuals

114 Annuals · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

114 Annuals, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Newest Cypress Village End unit, Fully furnished 3 bedroom plus loft / 3.5 bath with 2 car attached garage. Bright and airy, wood shutters, wood floor throughout downstairs. tile in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. 5 burner cook top. stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Separate shower and bathtub in the master bathroom, walk-in closet. The homeowner association has 4 community parks, a junior Olympic size swimming pool, lap pool, children’s wading pool and picnic areas with BBQ,. The elementary school and junior high school are in the community. Close to the following shopping center: The Cypress Shopping Center, Woodbury Town Center and the Spectrum Shopping Center and 99 Ranch Market which provide a large number of shops, restaurants, grocery stores and entertainments. Just come and see !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Annuals have any available units?
114 Annuals doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Annuals have?
Some of 114 Annuals's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Annuals currently offering any rent specials?
114 Annuals isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Annuals pet-friendly?
No, 114 Annuals is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Annuals offer parking?
Yes, 114 Annuals does offer parking.
Does 114 Annuals have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Annuals does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Annuals have a pool?
Yes, 114 Annuals has a pool.
Does 114 Annuals have accessible units?
No, 114 Annuals does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Annuals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Annuals has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Annuals have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Annuals does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology