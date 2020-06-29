All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
113 Windham
113 Windham

113 Windham · (714) 393-0743
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

113 Windham, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Stonegate Community, Irvine. This very beautiful 4 bedrooms at the nice quiet location, most desirable plan one in Saratoga. Upgraded cabinets throughout the house, Granite kitchen counters and center island. Stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cook top. Upgraded tile in the kitchen, entry, hallway, upstairs laundry room and all bathrooms. upgraded wood shutters all throughout the house. 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. HOA has access to 4 community private parks, pool, basketball court and tennis court. Excellent Irvine schools - Northwood High School. This is a green certified home will save utility bills. If you are on Jeffrey going north, turn R on Irvine Blvd, turn L on Groveland, turn R on Spring Meadow, turn L on Medallion, turn R on Berkshire and L on Windham.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Windham have any available units?
113 Windham has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Windham have?
Some of 113 Windham's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Windham currently offering any rent specials?
113 Windham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Windham pet-friendly?
No, 113 Windham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Windham offer parking?
No, 113 Windham does not offer parking.
Does 113 Windham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Windham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Windham have a pool?
Yes, 113 Windham has a pool.
Does 113 Windham have accessible units?
No, 113 Windham does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Windham have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Windham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Windham have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Windham does not have units with air conditioning.
