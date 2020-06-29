113 Windham

Amenities

Stonegate Community, Irvine. This very beautiful 4 bedrooms at the nice quiet location, most desirable plan one in Saratoga. Upgraded cabinets throughout the house, Granite kitchen counters and center island. Stainless steel appliances, 5 burner cook top. Upgraded tile in the kitchen, entry, hallway, upstairs laundry room and all bathrooms. upgraded wood shutters all throughout the house. 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. HOA has access to 4 community private parks, pool, basketball court and tennis court. Excellent Irvine schools - Northwood High School. This is a green certified home will save utility bills. If you are on Jeffrey going north, turn R on Irvine Blvd, turn L on Groveland, turn R on Spring Meadow, turn L on Medallion, turn R on Berkshire and L on Windham.