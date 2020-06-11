113 Turnstone

Amenities

pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Situated in one of the best community in OC, Altair is a guarded community with best and latest design facility by nation's most respected builder Toll Brother and Lennar. This house was built in 2018 and is among the best location in the neighborhood. Open to the nature reserved area and great sunset view every day. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms provided large space for a mid or large family to enjoy the best community center for all kind of activities like Wedding, Meeting , Private Event, BBQ, Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Picnic and so on.