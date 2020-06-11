All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

113 Turnstone

113 Turnstone · No Longer Available
Location

113 Turnstone, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Situated in one of the best community in OC, Altair is a guarded community with best and latest design facility by nation's most respected builder Toll Brother and Lennar. This house was built in 2018 and is among the best location in the neighborhood. Open to the nature reserved area and great sunset view every day. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms provided large space for a mid or large family to enjoy the best community center for all kind of activities like Wedding, Meeting , Private Event, BBQ, Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Picnic and so on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Turnstone have any available units?
113 Turnstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 113 Turnstone currently offering any rent specials?
113 Turnstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Turnstone pet-friendly?
No, 113 Turnstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Turnstone offer parking?
No, 113 Turnstone does not offer parking.
Does 113 Turnstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Turnstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Turnstone have a pool?
Yes, 113 Turnstone has a pool.
Does 113 Turnstone have accessible units?
No, 113 Turnstone does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Turnstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Turnstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Turnstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Turnstone does not have units with air conditioning.
