Irvine, CA
113 Outpost
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

113 Outpost · (714) 904-6660
Location

113 Outpost, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Beautiful home located in desirable Eastwood Community. Open Floor Plan with 5 Bedroom Suite, Each has Its’ own Bathroom, and Powder Room from Guest. One MAIN FLOOR Bedroom Suite. Great Room Open to Kitchen with Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 Gas Burner Cooktop and Upgraded Backsplash. Upstairs Features Master Suite, 3 Bedroom Suite and Laundry Room with Sink. Master Suite includes Walk-In closet, Double Sinks, Soaking Tub and Separate Glass Shower. Enjoy Low Maintain Backyard with California Room. Walking Distance to Eastwood Village Elementary. Northwood High School Boundary. Eastwood Village Amenities include multiple Parks, Pools and Basketball Courts, along with Volleyball Courts, Baseball and Soccer Fields and a Beautiful Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Outpost have any available units?
113 Outpost has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 Outpost have?
Some of 113 Outpost's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Outpost currently offering any rent specials?
113 Outpost isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Outpost pet-friendly?
No, 113 Outpost is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 113 Outpost offer parking?
Yes, 113 Outpost does offer parking.
Does 113 Outpost have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Outpost does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Outpost have a pool?
Yes, 113 Outpost has a pool.
Does 113 Outpost have accessible units?
No, 113 Outpost does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Outpost have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Outpost does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Outpost have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Outpost does not have units with air conditioning.
