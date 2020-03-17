113 Outpost

Amenities

Beautiful home located in desirable Eastwood Community. Open Floor Plan with 5 Bedroom Suite, Each has Its’ own Bathroom, and Powder Room from Guest. One MAIN FLOOR Bedroom Suite. Great Room Open to Kitchen with Large Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, 6 Gas Burner Cooktop and Upgraded Backsplash. Upstairs Features Master Suite, 3 Bedroom Suite and Laundry Room with Sink. Master Suite includes Walk-In closet, Double Sinks, Soaking Tub and Separate Glass Shower. Enjoy Low Maintain Backyard with California Room. Walking Distance to Eastwood Village Elementary. Northwood High School Boundary. Eastwood Village Amenities include multiple Parks, Pools and Basketball Courts, along with Volleyball Courts, Baseball and Soccer Fields and a Beautiful Clubhouse.