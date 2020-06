112 MOSSWOOD

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry piano room new construction

BRAND NEW HOME IN CYPRESS VILLAGE, LAUREL HOME, MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM, VERY NICE FLOOR PLAN, UPGRADED KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP, BIG ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE, PANTRY, VERY POPULAR OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT ROOM WITH THE SPECIAL ROOM , CAN USE AS FORMAL DINING ROOM, OR PIANO ROOM, OFFICE. MASTER BEDROOM HAS A LOTS WINDOWS, BEAUTIFUL BATHROOM WITH TUB AND SHOWER ROOM. UPGRADED COUNTER TOP AND BACK SPLASH, WALK IN CLOSET, AND TWO OTHER BEDROOM SHARE ONE FULL BATH, LAUNDRY ROOM ON SECOND FLOOR. WALK DISTANCE TO THE PARK, AND SCHOOLS, ONE OF THE BEST LOCATIONS IN CYPRESS VILLAGE.