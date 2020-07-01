All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

1118 Epic

1118 Epic · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Epic, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Brand NEW (on 3rd floor) SINGLE-LEVEL apartment flat in the subdivision- Nova. This ideal corner unit is isolated from the others giving it more privacy. Upgraded with nice modern finishes, epoxy garage and wood-like floors. 2-car detached Tandem Garage. With serene park views, and all the amenities of a RESORT, plus a dog park and coffee house, this community is sure to please. Extra storage room/ Washer/Dryer/Fridge and smart home technology included. GREAT LOCATION** in the Great Parks area of new Novel Park development**Conveniently close to Fwys, excellent award-winning schools and fine neighborhood shopping centers/restaurants and HOTSPOTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Epic have any available units?
1118 Epic doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1118 Epic have?
Some of 1118 Epic's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Epic currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Epic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Epic pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 Epic is pet friendly.
Does 1118 Epic offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Epic offers parking.
Does 1118 Epic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Epic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Epic have a pool?
No, 1118 Epic does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Epic have accessible units?
No, 1118 Epic does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Epic have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 Epic does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 Epic have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 Epic does not have units with air conditioning.

