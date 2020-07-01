Amenities
Brand NEW (on 3rd floor) SINGLE-LEVEL apartment flat in the subdivision- Nova. This ideal corner unit is isolated from the others giving it more privacy. Upgraded with nice modern finishes, epoxy garage and wood-like floors. 2-car detached Tandem Garage. With serene park views, and all the amenities of a RESORT, plus a dog park and coffee house, this community is sure to please. Extra storage room/ Washer/Dryer/Fridge and smart home technology included. GREAT LOCATION** in the Great Parks area of new Novel Park development**Conveniently close to Fwys, excellent award-winning schools and fine neighborhood shopping centers/restaurants and HOTSPOTS!