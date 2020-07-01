Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Brand NEW (on 3rd floor) SINGLE-LEVEL apartment flat in the subdivision- Nova. This ideal corner unit is isolated from the others giving it more privacy. Upgraded with nice modern finishes, epoxy garage and wood-like floors. 2-car detached Tandem Garage. With serene park views, and all the amenities of a RESORT, plus a dog park and coffee house, this community is sure to please. Extra storage room/ Washer/Dryer/Fridge and smart home technology included. GREAT LOCATION** in the Great Parks area of new Novel Park development**Conveniently close to Fwys, excellent award-winning schools and fine neighborhood shopping centers/restaurants and HOTSPOTS!