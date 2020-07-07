Amenities

Beautifully upgraded single family home with furnitures located in the prestigious Eastwood Village Community is now on market for lease. This popular 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom floor plan with large bright entryway, then leading into an spacious great room, with recessed lighting, upgraded wood flooring throughout, and gorgeous kitchen. Assigned schools are Eastwood village ES, Sierra Vista MS, and Northwood HS all within few minutes of driving. Enjoy abundance of resort-like community amenities. All furnitures are newly put in and come along with the lease.