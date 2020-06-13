Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool tennis court fireplace

This is a lower level unit with a lovely view of a very picturesque greenbelt and sparkling pool. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large family kitchen and living room with fireplace and adjacent dining area. Two large patios add to your outside enjoyment. A large 2-car garage is nearby with a new roll-up door. You will enjoy living in this prestigious golf course community near Mason Park, Golf, Tennis, Bike Trails, Award-Winning Irvine Schools, UCI, South Coast Plaza Shopping, Fashion Island and John Wayne Airport.