Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

11 Viejo

11 Viejo · No Longer Available
Location

11 Viejo, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a lower level unit with a lovely view of a very picturesque greenbelt and sparkling pool. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large family kitchen and living room with fireplace and adjacent dining area. Two large patios add to your outside enjoyment. A large 2-car garage is nearby with a new roll-up door. You will enjoy living in this prestigious golf course community near Mason Park, Golf, Tennis, Bike Trails, Award-Winning Irvine Schools, UCI, South Coast Plaza Shopping, Fashion Island and John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Viejo have any available units?
11 Viejo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Viejo have?
Some of 11 Viejo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Viejo currently offering any rent specials?
11 Viejo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Viejo pet-friendly?
No, 11 Viejo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Viejo offer parking?
Yes, 11 Viejo offers parking.
Does 11 Viejo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Viejo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Viejo have a pool?
Yes, 11 Viejo has a pool.
Does 11 Viejo have accessible units?
No, 11 Viejo does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Viejo have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Viejo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Viejo have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Viejo does not have units with air conditioning.
