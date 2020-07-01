11 Silver Fir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

4 BD 3 BA Two Story SFR in Irvine - This 2 story 4 bedroom 3 bath SFR home in Woodbridge is within walking distance to North Lake. New carpeting, new LVT and the interior has been freshly painted, over 2022 sq ft, living room with fireplace and courtyard, kitchen equipped with gas stove & dishwasher, family room, formal dining area, back yard, downstairs has one bedroom with built in bookcase and attached 2 car garage with long driveway. Master bedroom with two large closets and double sinks in master bath.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5295260)