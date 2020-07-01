All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Iroquois Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Iroquois Court
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

11 Iroquois Court

11 Iroquois Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11 Iroquois Court, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Terrific cul-de-sac location, this bright and open Independence home is located in a superb school district. With five bedrooms and three full baths in nearly 2,300 square feet, including a BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS, this home has been well cared-for and beautifully upgraded. The big living room is open to the family room off the kitchen, which has been beautifully upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. An abundance of natural sunlight enters through the white plantation shutters, and the floorplan is ideal for visiting guests or your teenager looking for a private space. In addition to the downstairs bedroom and bath, four additional bedrooms upstairs include a huge master and a secondary bedroom across the landing that is big enough to act as a second master suite with its own adjacent office space, or even a spacious media room. Relax in the big backyard in summer with a casual barbecue, or take a quick 7-minute drive to Tustin Sportspark or the popular Tustin Marketplace with upscale shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Iroquois Court have any available units?
11 Iroquois Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Iroquois Court have?
Some of 11 Iroquois Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Iroquois Court currently offering any rent specials?
11 Iroquois Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Iroquois Court pet-friendly?
No, 11 Iroquois Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Iroquois Court offer parking?
Yes, 11 Iroquois Court offers parking.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have a pool?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not have a pool.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have accessible units?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Iroquois Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Iroquois Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Iroquois Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology