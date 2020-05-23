All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 11 Dartmouth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
11 Dartmouth
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

11 Dartmouth

11 Dartmouth · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 Dartmouth, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Newly Renovated University Town Center 2 bedroom Dual Master Condo For lease! - Desirable University Town Center two story 2 bedroom dual master condo for lease with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car direct access garage with washer/dryer hookups. Interior location with interior courtyard private patio area. Beautifully renovated kitchen with modern design upgrades. Also has new flooring through.Take advantage of this great opportunity to have a University Town Center address. Property is in pristine move in condition. Enjoy the amenities including pools and parks that University Town Center/Cambridge Court has to offer.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE2481150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Dartmouth have any available units?
11 Dartmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Dartmouth have?
Some of 11 Dartmouth's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
11 Dartmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Dartmouth pet-friendly?
No, 11 Dartmouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 11 Dartmouth offer parking?
Yes, 11 Dartmouth offers parking.
Does 11 Dartmouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Dartmouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Dartmouth have a pool?
Yes, 11 Dartmouth has a pool.
Does 11 Dartmouth have accessible units?
No, 11 Dartmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Dartmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Dartmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Dartmouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Dartmouth does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology