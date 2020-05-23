11 Dartmouth

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Newly Renovated University Town Center 2 bedroom Dual Master Condo For lease! - Desirable University Town Center two story 2 bedroom dual master condo for lease with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car direct access garage with washer/dryer hookups. Interior location with interior courtyard private patio area. Beautifully renovated kitchen with modern design upgrades. Also has new flooring through.Take advantage of this great opportunity to have a University Town Center address. Property is in pristine move in condition. Enjoy the amenities including pools and parks that University Town Center/Cambridge Court has to offer.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



(RLNE2481150)