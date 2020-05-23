11 Dartmouth, Irvine, CA 92612 University Town Center
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Newly Renovated University Town Center 2 bedroom Dual Master Condo For lease! - Desirable University Town Center two story 2 bedroom dual master condo for lease with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car direct access garage with washer/dryer hookups. Interior location with interior courtyard private patio area. Beautifully renovated kitchen with modern design upgrades. Also has new flooring through.Take advantage of this great opportunity to have a University Town Center address. Property is in pristine move in condition. Enjoy the amenities including pools and parks that University Town Center/Cambridge Court has to offer.
Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2900 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com
(RLNE2481150)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Dartmouth have any available units?
11 Dartmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Dartmouth have?
Some of 11 Dartmouth's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
11 Dartmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.