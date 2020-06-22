Amenities

Looking for a great home to rent in Irvine? Check! Want access to great schools, a prime location and awesome neighborhood amenities? Check! This is the place you've been looking to live. This Westpark Las Palmas home features a desirable floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a private patio, direct 2 car garage access, a pool right around the corner, nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Irvine's Westpark neighborhood. The open and spacious kitchen has a refrigerator, looking over the living room, perfect for preparing dinner while you watch your favorite TV program. New carpet was just installed, too. The master bedroom is very spacious and has 2 closets and a dual vanity for your convenience. The HOA offers a community pool and spa, BBQ Grills with multiple parks for your children to play or to have a walk with your favorite little pet. The location is situated in Irvine's acclaimed University High School District, Westpark Elementary, and mere minutes away from UCI. John Wayne Airport is just a few moments away, great restaurants right around the corner, a grocery store within walking distance, so the location just can't be beat! Come check it out.