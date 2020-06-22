All apartments in Irvine
11 Alcoba
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11 Alcoba

11 Alcoba · No Longer Available
Location

11 Alcoba, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Looking for a great home to rent in Irvine? Check! Want access to great schools, a prime location and awesome neighborhood amenities? Check! This is the place you've been looking to live. This Westpark Las Palmas home features a desirable floor-plan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a private patio, direct 2 car garage access, a pool right around the corner, nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Irvine's Westpark neighborhood. The open and spacious kitchen has a refrigerator, looking over the living room, perfect for preparing dinner while you watch your favorite TV program. New carpet was just installed, too. The master bedroom is very spacious and has 2 closets and a dual vanity for your convenience. The HOA offers a community pool and spa, BBQ Grills with multiple parks for your children to play or to have a walk with your favorite little pet. The location is situated in Irvine's acclaimed University High School District, Westpark Elementary, and mere minutes away from UCI. John Wayne Airport is just a few moments away, great restaurants right around the corner, a grocery store within walking distance, so the location just can't be beat! Come check it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Alcoba have any available units?
11 Alcoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 11 Alcoba have?
Some of 11 Alcoba's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Alcoba currently offering any rent specials?
11 Alcoba isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Alcoba pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Alcoba is pet friendly.
Does 11 Alcoba offer parking?
Yes, 11 Alcoba does offer parking.
Does 11 Alcoba have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Alcoba does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Alcoba have a pool?
Yes, 11 Alcoba has a pool.
Does 11 Alcoba have accessible units?
No, 11 Alcoba does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Alcoba have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Alcoba does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Alcoba have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Alcoba does not have units with air conditioning.
