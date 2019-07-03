Amenities

Beautiful single-story home located in Beacon Park, Irvine. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, a big island, a walk-in pantry, and spacious cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the living room, which has sliding doors that have electronically-controlled sliding rollers that directly open up to the backyard. The backyard features a built-in table and sink, fire pit, and putting green. Other features of the home include the following: wood flooring, upgraded shower doors, designer tiles, and more! The community also has many amenities such as swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, children play areas, and sport courts. The home is also in close proximity to great restaurants and shopping centers!