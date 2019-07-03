All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:07 AM

107 Spoke

107 Spoke · No Longer Available
Location

107 Spoke, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

putting green
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
Beautiful single-story home located in Beacon Park, Irvine. This amazing home features a gourmet kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances, a big island, a walk-in pantry, and spacious cabinets. The kitchen opens up to the living room, which has sliding doors that have electronically-controlled sliding rollers that directly open up to the backyard. The backyard features a built-in table and sink, fire pit, and putting green. Other features of the home include the following: wood flooring, upgraded shower doors, designer tiles, and more! The community also has many amenities such as swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, children play areas, and sport courts. The home is also in close proximity to great restaurants and shopping centers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Spoke have any available units?
107 Spoke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 Spoke have?
Some of 107 Spoke's amenities include putting green, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Spoke currently offering any rent specials?
107 Spoke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Spoke pet-friendly?
No, 107 Spoke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 Spoke offer parking?
No, 107 Spoke does not offer parking.
Does 107 Spoke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Spoke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Spoke have a pool?
Yes, 107 Spoke has a pool.
Does 107 Spoke have accessible units?
No, 107 Spoke does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Spoke have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Spoke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Spoke have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Spoke does not have units with air conditioning.
