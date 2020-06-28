All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 107 CANYON CREEK.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
107 CANYON CREEK
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

107 CANYON CREEK

107 Canyon Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

107 Canyon Creek, Irvine, CA 92603
Shady Canyon

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
bocce court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning views! Enjoy living in exclusive Shady Canyon in this beautiful Santa Barbara custom estate situated on a private lot with shimmering city lights and mountain views. The home features an airy floor plan with five-bedroom suites, including a guest casita; private entry courtyard, 4-car garage, library/office, chef s kitchen with pizza oven opening to large family room and covered loggias. The entertaining resort-grounds include a fabulous infinity pool and spa, fireplace, bocce ball court, bar and cooking area. Highlights of the home include solid walnut hand-honed wide-plank floors, limestone fireplaces and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 CANYON CREEK have any available units?
107 CANYON CREEK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 107 CANYON CREEK have?
Some of 107 CANYON CREEK's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 CANYON CREEK currently offering any rent specials?
107 CANYON CREEK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 CANYON CREEK pet-friendly?
No, 107 CANYON CREEK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 107 CANYON CREEK offer parking?
Yes, 107 CANYON CREEK offers parking.
Does 107 CANYON CREEK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 CANYON CREEK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 CANYON CREEK have a pool?
Yes, 107 CANYON CREEK has a pool.
Does 107 CANYON CREEK have accessible units?
No, 107 CANYON CREEK does not have accessible units.
Does 107 CANYON CREEK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 CANYON CREEK has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 CANYON CREEK have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 CANYON CREEK does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology