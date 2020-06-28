107 CANYON CREEK

Amenities

Stunning views! Enjoy living in exclusive Shady Canyon in this beautiful Santa Barbara custom estate situated on a private lot with shimmering city lights and mountain views. The home features an airy floor plan with five-bedroom suites, including a guest casita; private entry courtyard, 4-car garage, library/office, chef s kitchen with pizza oven opening to large family room and covered loggias. The entertaining resort-grounds include a fabulous infinity pool and spa, fireplace, bocce ball court, bar and cooking area. Highlights of the home include solid walnut hand-honed wide-plank floors, limestone fireplaces and much more.