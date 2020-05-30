All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

106 Tartan

106 Tartan · No Longer Available
Location

106 Tartan, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Brand new highly desirable Piedmont Plan 2 single house located at the Eastwood Village of Irvine. 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, with one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Open and inviting floor plan with a spacious kitchen consisting of Kitchen Aid stain steel appliances. The second level has a loft and 3 bedrooms, each with private bathrooms. Also there is a laundry room with sink. Very close to Eastwood Elementary School and central parks. Eastwood Village is conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, Northwood Town Shopping Center and Orchard Hills Shopping Center. It is a community designed with green spaces, parks, picnic area, pools and pathways, a perfect place to make outdoor living part of everyday life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Tartan have any available units?
106 Tartan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 106 Tartan currently offering any rent specials?
106 Tartan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Tartan pet-friendly?
No, 106 Tartan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 106 Tartan offer parking?
No, 106 Tartan does not offer parking.
Does 106 Tartan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Tartan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Tartan have a pool?
Yes, 106 Tartan has a pool.
Does 106 Tartan have accessible units?
No, 106 Tartan does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Tartan have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Tartan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Tartan have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Tartan does not have units with air conditioning.
