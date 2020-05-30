106 Tartan

Amenities

Brand new highly desirable Piedmont Plan 2 single house located at the Eastwood Village of Irvine. 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, with one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. Open and inviting floor plan with a spacious kitchen consisting of Kitchen Aid stain steel appliances. The second level has a loft and 3 bedrooms, each with private bathrooms. Also there is a laundry room with sink. Very close to Eastwood Elementary School and central parks. Eastwood Village is conveniently located near Woodbury Town Center, Northwood Town Shopping Center and Orchard Hills Shopping Center. It is a community designed with green spaces, parks, picnic area, pools and pathways, a perfect place to make outdoor living part of everyday life.