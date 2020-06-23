105 Waterman

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

FULLY DETACHED Tuscany villa styled condo! Located in the charming Wisteria community of West Irvine. First floor features stone tile flooring throughout, a formal dining room & cozy living room with brick fireplace. Entry to garage reveals a sparkling epoxy floor, washer and dryer hookups, excellent cabinetry upgrades and overhead storage shelves! Enter the kitchen to find stone counters and an upgraded backsplash, complimented by bright european style cabinetry. Kitchen includes entry to your very own private patio with beautiful stonework, a peaceful tuscan fountain and room to entertain! Upstairs offers rich hardwood flooring and lush carpeting in all bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with upgraded wood shutters, custom closet organizers and ceiling fans. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet with custom built in cabinets. Master bath features double sinks, spacious under-sink storage and a closet toilet. This peaceful Tuscan retreat is just a 5 min drive to Tustin Marketplace, Sportspark, 5 Freeway & the prestigious schools of Tustin Unified School District.