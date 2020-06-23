All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Waterman

105 Waterman · No Longer Available
Location

105 Waterman, Irvine, CA 92602
Lower Peters Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
FULLY DETACHED Tuscany villa styled condo! Located in the charming Wisteria community of West Irvine. First floor features stone tile flooring throughout, a formal dining room & cozy living room with brick fireplace. Entry to garage reveals a sparkling epoxy floor, washer and dryer hookups, excellent cabinetry upgrades and overhead storage shelves! Enter the kitchen to find stone counters and an upgraded backsplash, complimented by bright european style cabinetry. Kitchen includes entry to your very own private patio with beautiful stonework, a peaceful tuscan fountain and room to entertain! Upstairs offers rich hardwood flooring and lush carpeting in all bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with upgraded wood shutters, custom closet organizers and ceiling fans. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet with custom built in cabinets. Master bath features double sinks, spacious under-sink storage and a closet toilet. This peaceful Tuscan retreat is just a 5 min drive to Tustin Marketplace, Sportspark, 5 Freeway & the prestigious schools of Tustin Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Waterman have any available units?
105 Waterman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Waterman have?
Some of 105 Waterman's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Waterman currently offering any rent specials?
105 Waterman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Waterman pet-friendly?
No, 105 Waterman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Waterman offer parking?
Yes, 105 Waterman offers parking.
Does 105 Waterman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Waterman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Waterman have a pool?
No, 105 Waterman does not have a pool.
Does 105 Waterman have accessible units?
No, 105 Waterman does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Waterman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Waterman has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Waterman have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Waterman does not have units with air conditioning.
