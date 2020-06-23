All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Tunstone

105 Turnstone · No Longer Available
Location

105 Turnstone, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Meticulous Brand New Home in Prestigious gated Community of Altair in Irvine. 105 Tunstone, Irvine 92618. 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 3,327 sq.ft. This luxurious home built in 2018 offers many upgrades and amenities as well as comfort and space and smart technology. The home has a Wi-Fi homes design, open-concept floor plan, tile flooring, main level bedroom and 2 bathrooms, stunning kitchen built for a cook, open to the dining and living rooms, Stainless steel appliances, large sink, extra counter tops and storage room. The sliding doors lead to the inviting exterior offering a fireplace, lovely fountain, built-in BBQ area and room to entertain. Upstairs offers a loft, 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. The master is like a retreat with soaking tub, his and hers counters and mirrors, and walk-in closet. This is a smart home with voice control by Alexa-enabled brands, whole home automation, and much more. Nestled on a corner lot for easy access, home is in close proximity to the parks, clubhouse, pool, spa, freeway access, entertainment, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Tunstone have any available units?
105 Tunstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Tunstone have?
Some of 105 Tunstone's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Tunstone currently offering any rent specials?
105 Tunstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Tunstone pet-friendly?
No, 105 Tunstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Tunstone offer parking?
No, 105 Tunstone does not offer parking.
Does 105 Tunstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Tunstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Tunstone have a pool?
Yes, 105 Tunstone has a pool.
Does 105 Tunstone have accessible units?
No, 105 Tunstone does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Tunstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Tunstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Tunstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Tunstone does not have units with air conditioning.
