Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Meticulous Brand New Home in Prestigious gated Community of Altair in Irvine. 105 Tunstone, Irvine 92618. 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, 3,327 sq.ft. This luxurious home built in 2018 offers many upgrades and amenities as well as comfort and space and smart technology. The home has a Wi-Fi homes design, open-concept floor plan, tile flooring, main level bedroom and 2 bathrooms, stunning kitchen built for a cook, open to the dining and living rooms, Stainless steel appliances, large sink, extra counter tops and storage room. The sliding doors lead to the inviting exterior offering a fireplace, lovely fountain, built-in BBQ area and room to entertain. Upstairs offers a loft, 3 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. The master is like a retreat with soaking tub, his and hers counters and mirrors, and walk-in closet. This is a smart home with voice control by Alexa-enabled brands, whole home automation, and much more. Nestled on a corner lot for easy access, home is in close proximity to the parks, clubhouse, pool, spa, freeway access, entertainment, shopping and restaurants.