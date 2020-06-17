All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

105 Sanctuary

105 Sanctuary · (949) 365-6457
Location

105 Sanctuary, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,980

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2429 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom DETACHED HOME situated in the MOST DESIRABLE LOCATION with beautiful park views, just across from Woodbury Community Park, and walking distance to Woodbury Elementary! Convenient DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM with full bath. UPGRADES include luxurious tile floors throughout, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, and much more. Great room features media niche and fireplace. From dining room enter into the beautiful private spacious yard. Enjoy cooking in a gourmet kitchen with a large center island/breakfast bar, spacious countertops. Master bedroom, which offers soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage. Enjoy Woodbury’s RESORT STYLE living with 7 pools, heated spas, multiple parks/playgrounds, BBQ areas, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Walk to open space trails and Woodbury Town Center. Close to OC Great Park, Irvine Spectrum and the beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Sanctuary have any available units?
105 Sanctuary has a unit available for $3,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Sanctuary have?
Some of 105 Sanctuary's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sanctuary isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sanctuary pet-friendly?
No, 105 Sanctuary is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, 105 Sanctuary does offer parking.
Does 105 Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Sanctuary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sanctuary have a pool?
Yes, 105 Sanctuary has a pool.
Does 105 Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, 105 Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Sanctuary does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Sanctuary have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Sanctuary does not have units with air conditioning.
