105 Sanctuary

Gorgeous 4 bedroom DETACHED HOME situated in the MOST DESIRABLE LOCATION with beautiful park views, just across from Woodbury Community Park, and walking distance to Woodbury Elementary! Convenient DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM with full bath. UPGRADES include luxurious tile floors throughout, custom paint, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, and much more. Great room features media niche and fireplace. From dining room enter into the beautiful private spacious yard. Enjoy cooking in a gourmet kitchen with a large center island/breakfast bar, spacious countertops. Master bedroom, which offers soaking tub and huge walk-in closet. Attached two-car garage. Enjoy Woodbury’s RESORT STYLE living with 7 pools, heated spas, multiple parks/playgrounds, BBQ areas, sand volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Walk to open space trails and Woodbury Town Center. Close to OC Great Park, Irvine Spectrum and the beaches!