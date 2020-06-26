All apartments in Irvine
Location

105 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Smart home with own 2 car Garage! Park your car in the garage and go to 3rd floor with elevator. The home is a single-story flat with two bedrooms, each of which have their own bathroom access and walk-in closet. The open great room is perfect for relaxation or entertaining, with an upper deck and large kitchen with center island. The beautiful home has stainless-steel appliances with refrigerator and washer and dryer. Tribeca homeowners will be able to take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that Central Park West has to offer with a resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, state-of-the-art health and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, and Junior-Olympic-size saline pool and spas. Owner will install the blinds. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Bowery have any available units?
105 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 105 Bowery have?
Some of 105 Bowery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
105 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 105 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 105 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 105 Bowery offers parking.
Does 105 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Bowery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 105 Bowery has a pool.
Does 105 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 105 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.
