105 Bowery

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga

Smart home with own 2 car Garage! Park your car in the garage and go to 3rd floor with elevator. The home is a single-story flat with two bedrooms, each of which have their own bathroom access and walk-in closet. The open great room is perfect for relaxation or entertaining, with an upper deck and large kitchen with center island. The beautiful home has stainless-steel appliances with refrigerator and washer and dryer. Tribeca homeowners will be able to take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that Central Park West has to offer with a resort-style clubhouse, barbecue areas, state-of-the-art health and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, and Junior-Olympic-size saline pool and spas. Owner will install the blinds. Please verify all info.