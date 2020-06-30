104 Retreat

Amenities
Welcome to Quail Hill, Irvine. This beautiful pool home was built by Standard Pacific, Sienna Plan 1X with countless upgrades. Stepping onto brick frame front yard, you’re going through a beautiful wrought iron gate, there’s a professional landscaped flagstone courtyard, with tranquil water fountain, mature olive tree, and a seating area for a feeling of relaxation. Enter the front door, a formal rotunda foyer welcome you with hardwood flooring leading to an open floor plan with dinning room, great room with fireplace, and gourmet kitchen; the kitchen features granite counter-tops center island with breakfast bar, full slate backslash enclosed granite counter-tops with Heritage white cabinetry, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, 8 burners gas stove, build-in Microwave, warming drawer, build-in Refrigerator, dual ovens, dishwasher, trash-compacter, walk-in pantry, additional breakfast nook with French doors. Conveniently located on the 1st level is a living suite with private access. The 2nd level features a lavish Master suite with grand master bathroom with two walk-in closets, dual vanities, soaking tub and shower; laundry room with cabinetry, tech-center, two bedrooms with Jack&Jill bathroom, balcony, walk-in closets. The entertainer backyard features heated salt-water pool and spa, build-in BBQ and stack-stone fireplace, pavilion with lighting and seats. Inside the garage, central vacuum and water softener and plenty storage cabinets provide extra convenience.