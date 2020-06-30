All apartments in Irvine
104 Retreat
104 Retreat

104 Retreat · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

104 Retreat, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Quail Hill, Irvine. This beautiful pool home was built by Standard Pacific, Sienna Plan 1X with countless upgrades. Stepping onto brick frame front yard, you’re going through a beautiful wrought iron gate, there’s a professional landscaped flagstone courtyard, with tranquil water fountain, mature olive tree, and a seating area for a feeling of relaxation. Enter the front door, a formal rotunda foyer welcome you with hardwood flooring leading to an open floor plan with dinning room, great room with fireplace, and gourmet kitchen; the kitchen features granite counter-tops center island with breakfast bar, full slate backslash enclosed granite counter-tops with Heritage white cabinetry, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, 8 burners gas stove, build-in Microwave, warming drawer, build-in Refrigerator, dual ovens, dishwasher, trash-compacter, walk-in pantry, additional breakfast nook with French doors. Conveniently located on the 1st level is a living suite with private access. The 2nd level features a lavish Master suite with grand master bathroom with two walk-in closets, dual vanities, soaking tub and shower; laundry room with cabinetry, tech-center, two bedrooms with Jack&Jill bathroom, balcony, walk-in closets. The entertainer backyard features heated salt-water pool and spa, build-in BBQ and stack-stone fireplace, pavilion with lighting and seats. Inside the garage, central vacuum and water softener and plenty storage cabinets provide extra convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Retreat have any available units?
104 Retreat doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 104 Retreat have?
Some of 104 Retreat's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Retreat currently offering any rent specials?
104 Retreat is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Retreat pet-friendly?
No, 104 Retreat is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 104 Retreat offer parking?
Yes, 104 Retreat offers parking.
Does 104 Retreat have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Retreat does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Retreat have a pool?
Yes, 104 Retreat has a pool.
Does 104 Retreat have accessible units?
No, 104 Retreat does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Retreat have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Retreat has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Retreat have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Retreat does not have units with air conditioning.

