Amenities

new construction pool playground furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities playground pool new construction

This beautiful 4 bed 2.75 bath house locates in a brand new community at the heart of Irvine, professional furnished. It is an end unit with great view. It has convenient access to shopping plazas and major freeways. 5 minutes walking distance to Zion market grocery store. Elementary school within community. With access to swimming pool, playground and hiking trails. Perfect for family and business. This house require minimum 31 days of lease.