Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:56 AM

103 Windchime

103 Windchime · No Longer Available
Location

103 Windchime, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely detached condo nestled within the Quail Hills community. Local parks, barbeques, pools, and proximity to local hikes create a vibrant atmosphere perfect for outdoor recreation. Nearby arterial roads provide easy access to the Quail Hills shopping center and the 405 Freeway. Kids attend the Irvine Unified School District featuring Alderwood Basics Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and University High school.

Ready to move in! The contemporary kitchen includes granite countertops with ample cabinet space providing a sleek workspace that minimizes clutter. Recessed lighting illuminates the interior two-toned paint, complimenting a variety of interior design choices. Three upstairs bedrooms, including a master with a walk-in closet.

Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Windchime have any available units?
103 Windchime doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 103 Windchime have?
Some of 103 Windchime's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Windchime currently offering any rent specials?
103 Windchime is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Windchime pet-friendly?
No, 103 Windchime is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 103 Windchime offer parking?
Yes, 103 Windchime offers parking.
Does 103 Windchime have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Windchime offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Windchime have a pool?
Yes, 103 Windchime has a pool.
Does 103 Windchime have accessible units?
No, 103 Windchime does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Windchime have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Windchime does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Windchime have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Windchime does not have units with air conditioning.
