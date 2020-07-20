103 Windchime

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Lovely detached condo nestled within the Quail Hills community. Local parks, barbeques, pools, and proximity to local hikes create a vibrant atmosphere perfect for outdoor recreation. Nearby arterial roads provide easy access to the Quail Hills shopping center and the 405 Freeway. Kids attend the Irvine Unified School District featuring Alderwood Basics Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and University High school.



Ready to move in! The contemporary kitchen includes granite countertops with ample cabinet space providing a sleek workspace that minimizes clutter. Recessed lighting illuminates the interior two-toned paint, complimenting a variety of interior design choices. Three upstairs bedrooms, including a master with a walk-in closet.



Washer/Dryer included.