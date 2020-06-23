Amenities

***Welcome the most luxurious single-family residence with Great View and Premium Lot located at the end of huge Cul-De-Sac in the Great Park neighborhoods! This K. Hovnanian stunning Craftsman elevation 4 bedroom/4 bath 2,680 SF home sits on a 7,455 SF lot. A dramatic Florentine-tiled entrance with a two-story cathedral ceiling leads you into a perfect home for raising a family. This home features tile flooring on the first floor & an oversized great room that opens to a bright kitchen & California room. The kitchen consists of a large granite island & counter tops, rich coffee-colored cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is a secluded study nook adjacent to the kitchen and a spacious downstairs bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs, find a large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, two more bedrooms each with their own full-sized bath. This highly sought after lot with professionally landscaped yards, is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Live close to Beacon Park K-8, part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, and the Great Park with resort-style amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio & outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge areas, sports courts, walking and bike trails. Shopping centers, dining and freeway access are within close proximity. Nearby Laguna and Newport Beach are only a 30 minute drive away!