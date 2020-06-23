All apartments in Irvine
101 Prone
101 Prone

101 Prone · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

101 Prone, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
***Welcome the most luxurious single-family residence with Great View and Premium Lot located at the end of huge Cul-De-Sac in the Great Park neighborhoods! This K. Hovnanian stunning Craftsman elevation 4 bedroom/4 bath 2,680 SF home sits on a 7,455 SF lot. A dramatic Florentine-tiled entrance with a two-story cathedral ceiling leads you into a perfect home for raising a family. This home features tile flooring on the first floor & an oversized great room that opens to a bright kitchen & California room. The kitchen consists of a large granite island & counter tops, rich coffee-colored cabinets, a huge walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances. There is a secluded study nook adjacent to the kitchen and a spacious downstairs bedroom with a full bath. Upstairs, find a large master bedroom with a big walk-in closet, two more bedrooms each with their own full-sized bath. This highly sought after lot with professionally landscaped yards, is ideal for family gatherings and entertaining. Live close to Beacon Park K-8, part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District, and the Great Park with resort-style amenities including a five-acre great lawn, patio & outdoor kitchen, swimming pool, spa and lounge areas, sports courts, walking and bike trails. Shopping centers, dining and freeway access are within close proximity. Nearby Laguna and Newport Beach are only a 30 minute drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Prone have any available units?
101 Prone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Prone have?
Some of 101 Prone's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Prone currently offering any rent specials?
101 Prone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Prone pet-friendly?
No, 101 Prone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Prone offer parking?
No, 101 Prone does not offer parking.
Does 101 Prone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Prone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Prone have a pool?
Yes, 101 Prone has a pool.
Does 101 Prone have accessible units?
No, 101 Prone does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Prone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Prone has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Prone have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Prone does not have units with air conditioning.
