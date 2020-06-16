101 Lehigh Aisle

Amenities

Rare chance to lease the largest model, view home, in the gated community of Oxford Court. Upgraded, 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths and an attached 2 car garage. Recently updated this property has it all. Two master suites upstairs and a bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. The lovely open and bright floor plan leads out to a large patio overlooking Mason park. The view is beautiful and you have walking access to all the park has to offer. Also well located to walk to UCI, UTC shopping, dining and entertainment. Located on the edge of Newport Beach and minutes away from John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, Diamond Jamboree, major freeways and great transportation. Access to 5 swimming pools, 5 spas, sports courts- tennis, basketball, soccer..., BBQs, parks and more.