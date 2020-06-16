All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

101 Lehigh Aisle

101 Lehigh Aisle · (949) 433-4208
Location

101 Lehigh Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 48 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1983 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Rare chance to lease the largest model, view home, in the gated community of Oxford Court. Upgraded, 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths and an attached 2 car garage. Recently updated this property has it all. Two master suites upstairs and a bedroom with full bathroom downstairs. The lovely open and bright floor plan leads out to a large patio overlooking Mason park. The view is beautiful and you have walking access to all the park has to offer. Also well located to walk to UCI, UTC shopping, dining and entertainment. Located on the edge of Newport Beach and minutes away from John Wayne Airport, Irvine Spectrum, Diamond Jamboree, major freeways and great transportation. Access to 5 swimming pools, 5 spas, sports courts- tennis, basketball, soccer..., BBQs, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Lehigh Aisle have any available units?
101 Lehigh Aisle has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Lehigh Aisle have?
Some of 101 Lehigh Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Lehigh Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
101 Lehigh Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Lehigh Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 101 Lehigh Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Lehigh Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 101 Lehigh Aisle does offer parking.
Does 101 Lehigh Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Lehigh Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Lehigh Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 101 Lehigh Aisle has a pool.
Does 101 Lehigh Aisle have accessible units?
No, 101 Lehigh Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Lehigh Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Lehigh Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Lehigh Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Lehigh Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
