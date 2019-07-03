All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
101 Bowery
101 Bowery

101 Bowery
Location

101 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Smart two storey home with own Garage! Park your car in the garage and go to 2nd floor with elevator.This luxury one bedroom has it all you want. Entering the first floor, double size windows offering Bright living space with powder room, huge size balcony. Fully equipped kitchen and a pantry with plenty of space.on The second floor there is an independent room for laundry and go into the master suite , you get a really big size bedroom with additional working area and another Balcony(Dual Balcony).The master bathroom has dual sinks and a shower room . the huge size walking closet can fit everything you wanna put . Come to see and you will love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Bowery have any available units?
101 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 101 Bowery have?
Some of 101 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
101 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 101 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 101 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 101 Bowery offers parking.
Does 101 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Bowery have a pool?
No, 101 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 101 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 101 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.
