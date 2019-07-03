101 Bowery

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Smart two storey home with own Garage! Park your car in the garage and go to 2nd floor with elevator.This luxury one bedroom has it all you want. Entering the first floor, double size windows offering Bright living space with powder room, huge size balcony. Fully equipped kitchen and a pantry with plenty of space.on The second floor there is an independent room for laundry and go into the master suite , you get a really big size bedroom with additional working area and another Balcony(Dual Balcony).The master bathroom has dual sinks and a shower room . the huge size walking closet can fit everything you wanna put . Come to see and you will love it.