1007 Terra Bella

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

A beautiful condo in one of Irvine's prestigious gated community of NorthPark this condo has it all, This property features spacious open living room

and kitchen with laminated wood flooring , 1 oversize bedroom with huge walk in closet and an great master bathroom , The kitchen is open to the family room and a spacious balcony for entertaining,, This guard gated community are world class with resort style in 3 guard gated entrances. The community offers tennis courts, pool, playgrounds , clubhouse ,basketball courts, parks walking trails and so much more.. Award winning Hicks Canyon Elementary is steps away ,Orchard Hills Middle School and Beckman High School are just minutes away , 10 mins walk to the NorthPark plaza , easy access to toll road and freeway.