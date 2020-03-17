All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:49 AM

1007 Terra Bella

1007 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
A beautiful condo in one of Irvine's prestigious gated community of NorthPark this condo has it all, This property features spacious open living room
and kitchen with laminated wood flooring , 1 oversize bedroom with huge walk in closet and an great master bathroom , The kitchen is open to the family room and a spacious balcony for entertaining,, This guard gated community are world class with resort style in 3 guard gated entrances. The community offers tennis courts, pool, playgrounds , clubhouse ,basketball courts, parks walking trails and so much more.. Award winning Hicks Canyon Elementary is steps away ,Orchard Hills Middle School and Beckman High School are just minutes away , 10 mins walk to the NorthPark plaza , easy access to toll road and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Terra Bella have any available units?
1007 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1007 Terra Bella have?
Some of 1007 Terra Bella's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1007 Terra Bella offer parking?
No, 1007 Terra Bella does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Terra Bella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 1007 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 1007 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 1007 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Terra Bella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
