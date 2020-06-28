All apartments in Irvine
1006 Reggio Aisle
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

1006 Reggio Aisle

1006 Reggio Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Reggio Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate, bright, clean and move in condition home with two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with two car attached garage. Located in the heart of Irvine. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, open kitchen and cozy fireplace in the living room. This unit is on the top floor with no one above or below. Only attached on one wall and very quiet corner location with a great balcony. Association offers pool, spa, tennis and BBQ. Just a short walk to shopping and entertainment. Central location, close to the U.C. Irvine, John Wayne airport and the great Irvine spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Reggio Aisle have any available units?
1006 Reggio Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1006 Reggio Aisle have?
Some of 1006 Reggio Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Reggio Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Reggio Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Reggio Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Reggio Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1006 Reggio Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Reggio Aisle offers parking.
Does 1006 Reggio Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Reggio Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Reggio Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Reggio Aisle has a pool.
Does 1006 Reggio Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1006 Reggio Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Reggio Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Reggio Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Reggio Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Reggio Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
