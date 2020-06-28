1006 Reggio Aisle

Amenities

Immaculate, bright, clean and move in condition home with two spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms with two car attached garage. Located in the heart of Irvine. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, open kitchen and cozy fireplace in the living room. This unit is on the top floor with no one above or below. Only attached on one wall and very quiet corner location with a great balcony. Association offers pool, spa, tennis and BBQ. Just a short walk to shopping and entertainment. Central location, close to the U.C. Irvine, John Wayne airport and the great Irvine spectrum.