Irvine, CA
100 Millbrook
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

100 Millbrook

100 Millbrook · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

100 Millbrook, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
For more information please contact Listing Agent Ziba Nezameddin at 714-651-3550.Charming single family detached home in the gated community of Oak Creek featuring three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two- car attached garage and a beautiful spacious yard that is ideal for entertaining and outdoor dining. The elegant kitchen has a walk in pantry, granite counters, custom cabinetry, custom backsplash and features a beautiful center island. The family room is open to the kitchen and features a romantic fireplace to enjoy quiet evenings with loved ones. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near size-able bedrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet as well as a master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Resort style amenities include: pool, spa, kiddie pool, basketball courts, sand volleyball court, baseball field, soccer field and tennis courts. Located near award-winning Irvine schools and only a short walk to the top ranked Oak Creek Elementary.**Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in**No smoking allowed**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Millbrook have any available units?
100 Millbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 100 Millbrook have?
Some of 100 Millbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Millbrook currently offering any rent specials?
100 Millbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Millbrook pet-friendly?
No, 100 Millbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Millbrook offer parking?
Yes, 100 Millbrook offers parking.
Does 100 Millbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Millbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Millbrook have a pool?
Yes, 100 Millbrook has a pool.
Does 100 Millbrook have accessible units?
No, 100 Millbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Millbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Millbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Millbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Millbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
