100 Millbrook

For more information please contact Listing Agent Ziba Nezameddin at 714-651-3550.Charming single family detached home in the gated community of Oak Creek featuring three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two- car attached garage and a beautiful spacious yard that is ideal for entertaining and outdoor dining. The elegant kitchen has a walk in pantry, granite counters, custom cabinetry, custom backsplash and features a beautiful center island. The family room is open to the kitchen and features a romantic fireplace to enjoy quiet evenings with loved ones. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near size-able bedrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet as well as a master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Resort style amenities include: pool, spa, kiddie pool, basketball courts, sand volleyball court, baseball field, soccer field and tennis courts. Located near award-winning Irvine schools and only a short walk to the top ranked Oak Creek Elementary.**Home will be professionally cleaned prior to move in**No smoking allowed**