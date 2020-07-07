All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:28 PM

100 Meander

100 Meander · No Longer Available
Location

100 Meander, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful single family house of 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom + Huge loft in prestigious Eastwood Village. The most popular 3x floor plan of Belvedere brings high ceilings, wood flooring, whole house upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, shutters, and carpets and more. Big versatile loft brings the family together. Sitting in a bright corner lot, this house has extra large private side yard full of fruit trees and perfect for entertainment. Beautiful monntain and orchard view from master bedroom. Close distance to blue ribbon schools of Northwood High school and Sierra Vista Middle school. Brand new Eastwood elementary school is 1 min walk from this house. This beauty won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Meander have any available units?
100 Meander doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 100 Meander currently offering any rent specials?
100 Meander is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Meander pet-friendly?
No, 100 Meander is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 100 Meander offer parking?
No, 100 Meander does not offer parking.
Does 100 Meander have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Meander does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Meander have a pool?
No, 100 Meander does not have a pool.
Does 100 Meander have accessible units?
No, 100 Meander does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Meander have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Meander does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Meander have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Meander does not have units with air conditioning.

