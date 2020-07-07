100 Meander

Amenities

Beautiful single family house of 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathroom + Huge loft in prestigious Eastwood Village. The most popular 3x floor plan of Belvedere brings high ceilings, wood flooring, whole house upgraded kitchen, bathrooms, shutters, and carpets and more. Big versatile loft brings the family together. Sitting in a bright corner lot, this house has extra large private side yard full of fruit trees and perfect for entertainment. Beautiful monntain and orchard view from master bedroom. Close distance to blue ribbon schools of Northwood High school and Sierra Vista Middle school. Brand new Eastwood elementary school is 1 min walk from this house. This beauty won't last.