This property requires minimum 31-day stay. Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms at Quail Hill in Irvine. This detached home is perfect for a short-term family stay, walking distance to shopping center, swim pool, tennis court, gym and parks. All utilities are included. Owner also provide all the appliance, pots and pans, just like a hotel but more comfy as home!