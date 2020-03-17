1 Whitecloud

Amenities

Lovely and well-maintained single level, 2 bed, 2 full bath end unit condo in the heart of Woodbridge. Large living room with wood/gas burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and light, separate formal dining room, kitchen with nook area & large pantry, and spacious bedrooms with private master bathroom and hall bath. Brand new heating and air-conditioning system. Looks out onto a private fenced-in patio. 2 car attached garage. Central location with park and pool across the street, and Woodbridge's South Lake and South Lake Beach Club (lagoon) a few minutes away by foot. Close to all schools (Meadowpark Elementary, South Lake Middle and Woodbridge High). Access to all Woodbridge Village Association facilities, including 35 parks, 2 lakes (31 acres and 24 acres), 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, much more!