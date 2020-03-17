All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:20 AM

1 Whitecloud

1 White Cloud · (949) 451-1200
Location

1 White Cloud, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely and well-maintained single level, 2 bed, 2 full bath end unit condo in the heart of Woodbridge. Large living room with wood/gas burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and light, separate formal dining room, kitchen with nook area & large pantry, and spacious bedrooms with private master bathroom and hall bath. Brand new heating and air-conditioning system. Looks out onto a private fenced-in patio. 2 car attached garage. Central location with park and pool across the street, and Woodbridge's South Lake and South Lake Beach Club (lagoon) a few minutes away by foot. Close to all schools (Meadowpark Elementary, South Lake Middle and Woodbridge High). Access to all Woodbridge Village Association facilities, including 35 parks, 2 lakes (31 acres and 24 acres), 22 pools, 16 spas, 24 tennis courts, much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Whitecloud have any available units?
1 Whitecloud has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Whitecloud have?
Some of 1 Whitecloud's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Whitecloud currently offering any rent specials?
1 Whitecloud isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Whitecloud pet-friendly?
No, 1 Whitecloud is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Whitecloud offer parking?
Yes, 1 Whitecloud does offer parking.
Does 1 Whitecloud have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Whitecloud does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Whitecloud have a pool?
Yes, 1 Whitecloud has a pool.
Does 1 Whitecloud have accessible units?
No, 1 Whitecloud does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Whitecloud have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Whitecloud has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Whitecloud have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Whitecloud has units with air conditioning.
