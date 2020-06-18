All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

1 Starflower

1 Starflower · No Longer Available
Location

1 Starflower, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful single level end unit so close to everything - parks, pools, lake, schools (K-12), tennis, walking trails, etc. Nicely upgraded and well-maintained. All new kitchen a few years ago. Includes eat-in kitchen, wood/gas fireplace, atrium, 2-car garage, more! Non-smokers and no pets please. Close to all schools (Stonecreek Elementary, Lakeside Middle & Woodbridge High). Walking distance to numerous parks, pools, tennis courts and Woodbridge's North Lake.

Call listing agent Duffy Riebe at 949-466-3977.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Starflower have any available units?
1 Starflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Starflower have?
Some of 1 Starflower's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Starflower currently offering any rent specials?
1 Starflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Starflower pet-friendly?
No, 1 Starflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Starflower offer parking?
Yes, 1 Starflower does offer parking.
Does 1 Starflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Starflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Starflower have a pool?
Yes, 1 Starflower has a pool.
Does 1 Starflower have accessible units?
No, 1 Starflower does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Starflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Starflower has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Starflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Starflower does not have units with air conditioning.
