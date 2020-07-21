All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

1 Medici Aisle

1 Medici Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

1 Medici Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful detached 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths home located in the Italian-designed gated community in West Park. This home features spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. Large master bedroom with his and hers vanity sinks. There is a Den/Office in the middle level of the home and a bonus room on the bottom floor which can be a third or guest room. Hardwood flooring throughout the home. The property is located in the award-winning Irvine Unified School District and walking distance to HOA amenities which include a pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Medici Aisle have any available units?
1 Medici Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Medici Aisle have?
Some of 1 Medici Aisle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Medici Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
1 Medici Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Medici Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 1 Medici Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Medici Aisle offer parking?
No, 1 Medici Aisle does not offer parking.
Does 1 Medici Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Medici Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Medici Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 1 Medici Aisle has a pool.
Does 1 Medici Aisle have accessible units?
No, 1 Medici Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Medici Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Medici Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Medici Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Medici Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
