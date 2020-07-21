1 Medici Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful detached 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths home located in the Italian-designed gated community in West Park. This home features spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. Large master bedroom with his and hers vanity sinks. There is a Den/Office in the middle level of the home and a bonus room on the bottom floor which can be a third or guest room. Hardwood flooring throughout the home. The property is located in the award-winning Irvine Unified School District and walking distance to HOA amenities which include a pool and spa.