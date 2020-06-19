All apartments in Huntington Beach
9921 Big Sur Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

9921 Big Sur Drive

9921 Big Sur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9921 Big Sur Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! Elegant, Fully Remodeled South H.B. House with Wood floors, New Carpet, New Paint, Pool & Deck! You'll love coming home to this elegant, South Huntington Beach 4 bedroom House just 2 miles to the Ocean! Fully remodeled and upgraded throughout, you will fall in love with this spacious house filled with tons of natural light. Step into the grand entryway with soaring vaulted ceilings, and floor to ceiling picture windows! Open layout between kitchen, dining room and living room. Brand new white-washed grey wood floors, fresh designer paint, new light fixtures, new baseboards & more! Nothing was left untouched in this home. Sophisticated kitchen with brand new designer cabinets, new marble counter tops, extra wide stainless steel sink, brand new stainless steel appliances, & stunning modern light fixtures. Sliding glass door leads to custom built backyard deck! Kitchen also has a pass through window to a sunken family room complete w/gas fireplace, recessed wet bar with serving counter and private guest bath. Large sliding glass door also leads to the backyard and pool. Ideal for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, full bath off the hall plus built in floor to ceiling linen storage. Master bedroom with elevated sitting area, walk in closet and large master bath which features his & her sinks and glass shower! Spacious 2 car Garage with additional storage options. All Gardening and Pool Service is Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 Big Sur Drive have any available units?
9921 Big Sur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9921 Big Sur Drive have?
Some of 9921 Big Sur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 Big Sur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9921 Big Sur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 Big Sur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9921 Big Sur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9921 Big Sur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9921 Big Sur Drive offers parking.
Does 9921 Big Sur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9921 Big Sur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 Big Sur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9921 Big Sur Drive has a pool.
Does 9921 Big Sur Drive have accessible units?
No, 9921 Big Sur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 Big Sur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9921 Big Sur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9921 Big Sur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9921 Big Sur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
