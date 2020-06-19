9921 Big Sur Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! Elegant, Fully Remodeled South H.B. House with Wood floors, New Carpet, New Paint, Pool & Deck! You'll love coming home to this elegant, South Huntington Beach 4 bedroom House just 2 miles to the Ocean! Fully remodeled and upgraded throughout, you will fall in love with this spacious house filled with tons of natural light. Step into the grand entryway with soaring vaulted ceilings, and floor to ceiling picture windows! Open layout between kitchen, dining room and living room. Brand new white-washed grey wood floors, fresh designer paint, new light fixtures, new baseboards & more! Nothing was left untouched in this home. Sophisticated kitchen with brand new designer cabinets, new marble counter tops, extra wide stainless steel sink, brand new stainless steel appliances, & stunning modern light fixtures. Sliding glass door leads to custom built backyard deck! Kitchen also has a pass through window to a sunken family room complete w/gas fireplace, recessed wet bar with serving counter and private guest bath. Large sliding glass door also leads to the backyard and pool. Ideal for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, full bath off the hall plus built in floor to ceiling linen storage. Master bedroom with elevated sitting area, walk in closet and large master bath which features his & her sinks and glass shower! Spacious 2 car Garage with additional storage options. All Gardening and Pool Service is Included!