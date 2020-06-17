9892 Star Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Livingroom And Dining, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Kitchen With Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Island, Corian Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, New Carpet, Newly Painted, Back And Side Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Storage Cabinets, Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Near Burke Park, Schools, And Shopping Centers, Santa Ana River Bed, And Beach. HUD NO



Amenities



Formal Livingroom And Dining

Vaulted Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Kitchen With Oven

Cook Top

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS IS)

Island

Corian Counter Tops

Tile Flooring

Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet

New Carpet

Newly Painted

Back And Side Patio

Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS)

Double Attached Garage With Opener

Storage Cabinets

Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included

Near Burke Park

Schools

And Shopping Centers

Santa Ana River Bed