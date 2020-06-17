All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9892 Star Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9892 Star Dr
Last updated September 24 2019 at 8:53 AM

9892 Star Dr

9892 Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9892 Star Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Livingroom And Dining, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Kitchen With Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Island, Corian Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, New Carpet, Newly Painted, Back And Side Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Storage Cabinets, Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Near Burke Park, Schools, And Shopping Centers, Santa Ana River Bed, And Beach. HUD NO

Amenities

Formal Livingroom And Dining
Vaulted Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Kitchen With Oven
Cook Top
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS IS)
Island
Corian Counter Tops
Tile Flooring
Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet
New Carpet
Newly Painted
Back And Side Patio
Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS)
Double Attached Garage With Opener
Storage Cabinets
Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included
Near Burke Park
Schools
And Shopping Centers
Santa Ana River Bed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9892 Star Dr have any available units?
9892 Star Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9892 Star Dr have?
Some of 9892 Star Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9892 Star Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9892 Star Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9892 Star Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9892 Star Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9892 Star Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9892 Star Dr offers parking.
Does 9892 Star Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9892 Star Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9892 Star Dr have a pool?
No, 9892 Star Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9892 Star Dr have accessible units?
No, 9892 Star Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9892 Star Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9892 Star Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9892 Star Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9892 Star Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles