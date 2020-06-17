9892 Star Dr

Amenities
Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home With Family Room, Formal Livingroom And Dining, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Kitchen With Oven, Cook Top, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator (AS IS), Island, Corian Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Master Bedroom With Walk-In Closet, New Carpet, Newly Painted, Back And Side Patio, Laundry Hook-Ups With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Storage Cabinets, Front And Back Yard With Gardner Included, Near Burke Park, Schools, And Shopping Centers, Santa Ana River Bed, And Beach. HUD NO
Amenities
