All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 9872 BIG SUR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
9872 BIG SUR Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9872 BIG SUR Drive

9872 Big Sur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9872 Big Sur Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
garage
media room
Call Robert at 714-305-2050 to tour this property.
A truly gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Enter through the double door entry to the formal living room with welcoming gas fireplace & elegant mantel. The kitchen is open to the family room, and boasts loads of quality upgrades like detailed stone backsplash with granite kitchen counters and custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more. The living room opens up to the welcoming and manicured private backyard. Upstairs you will find a huge bonus room ideal for a media room, pool table, secondary living room and has a built-in wet bar. While upstairs, you will find a large master bedroom with ensuite master bathroom with dual head shower and upgraded counters and cabinets, 2 additional secondary bedrooms and the third full bathroom. This home has a great inside tract location, central air conditioning, 3 full sized car garage and is only 4 blocks from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have any available units?
9872 BIG SUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have?
Some of 9872 BIG SUR Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9872 BIG SUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9872 BIG SUR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9872 BIG SUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9872 BIG SUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9872 BIG SUR Drive does offer parking.
Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9872 BIG SUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have a pool?
No, 9872 BIG SUR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 9872 BIG SUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9872 BIG SUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9872 BIG SUR Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9872 BIG SUR Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles