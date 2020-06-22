9872 BIG SUR Drive

Amenities

A truly gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Enter through the double door entry to the formal living room with welcoming gas fireplace & elegant mantel. The kitchen is open to the family room, and boasts loads of quality upgrades like detailed stone backsplash with granite kitchen counters and custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and more. The living room opens up to the welcoming and manicured private backyard. Upstairs you will find a huge bonus room ideal for a media room, pool table, secondary living room and has a built-in wet bar. While upstairs, you will find a large master bedroom with ensuite master bathroom with dual head shower and upgraded counters and cabinets, 2 additional secondary bedrooms and the third full bathroom. This home has a great inside tract location, central air conditioning, 3 full sized car garage and is only 4 blocks from the beach.